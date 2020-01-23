|
Daniel (Danny)
De Leon, Jr.
Phoenix - Daniel (Danny) De Leon, Jr. 62 of Phoenix, Arizona. Passed on January 14, 2020. Daniel was a marine veteran. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother Florence Louvenia Rushing and maternal grandparents, Florence and J. C Rushing, paternal grandparents, Jesus, and Mary Ann De Leon. Surviving is his son, Daniel DeLeon III, a stepson and three grandchildren. His father Daniel, Sr. stepmom Mary Lou, brother Arnold (Chrissy) DeLeon, and sister Mary Ann (Julian) DeLeon Garcia. Many nephews, nieces and cousins. Daniel's body was donated to the University of Arizona Medical School in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of The Valley at 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Private service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020