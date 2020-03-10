|
|
Dr. Daniel E Mackolin, OD
Dan passed away at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 24, 2020. He was the husband of Elaine Owens and they shared 39 years together. Dan was born on April 13, 1935 in Buffalo, N.Y. In his youth he was an avid hockey player and was a founding member of the WALCO Athletic Club. He served in N.Y. National Guard and was activated for the Cuban Missile Crisis. He attended the University of Buffalo and Ohio State University. After earning his doctorate degree from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, he headed for sunny days and warm weather in Mesa, Arizona.
During his 35 years of practice in Mesa, he derived great satisfaction from helping his patients with their vision, and he was greatly enriched by his relationship with them.
Dan was active in the Mesa Host Lions' Club and was a member of the HoHoKams (a community service organization for the Chicago Cubs Spring Training) where he was heard shouting "get your programs here".
Dan was a world traveler. In his retirement he enjoyed spending the summers in their home in Santa Fe, N.M. His hobbies and pastimes included spending time with friends, reading, cooking, golf, and basking in the sun, which included winter trips lying on the beaches of Hawaii, Florida and the Caribbean.
Dan is survived by his wife Elaine Owens, his brother William D. Mackolin of Asbury Park, N.J., his daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Larry Waczkowski of Mesa, AZ, step-daughter Nancy Stook of Mesa, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren in Buffalo, N.Y., and Chili, his most beloved cat of 20 years.
Dan never knew a stranger and he loved to make people laugh with his unique sense of humor. Wherever he is, there is laughter.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Contributions can be made to: The or Prime Hospice, 4225 W Glendale Ave. Phoenix AZ 85051
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020