|
|
Daniel Edward Dudley
Kingsport, TN - On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 Daniel Edward Dudley, 30 passed away unexpectedly in Kingsport, Tennessee where he was residing.
Daniel was born on June 23, 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona. Early on as a child, it was apparent Danny had an amazing gift. Creative, intelligent, imaginative, art was going to be a huge part of his life. Danny was talented with all areas of art, whether it was photography, drawing, painting, music or cooking, he excelled in it and did it with passion and love. Daniel attended New School for the Arts and Academics in Tempe, Arizona and during that time had numerous accomplishments to be proud of. In 2006, Daniel had an exclusive collection of his photography featured at the Art One Gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona. That collection was what began a wonderful journey and recognition and acceptance in the Arizona Art Community. He won Best of Scottsdale New Times Digital Photographer at the age of 17, beating out many seasoned professional artists. Daniel received full scholarship offers from some of the best art schools in America and ended up choosing The Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland. As many artists do, Danny chose to always do it his way and he never would conform or compromise his work and intentions, he was always true to himself through his life, which ended much too soon.
An incredible and loving son, brother, partner and friend, Danny had a giving heart and was always concerned and cared about others. The ability to make his friends and family laugh with his sense of humor and whit was truly something special. His love for the Holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas will always be with us and in our hearts. Daniel, Dan, Danny as he was known, was loved by so many and his legacy will live on forever through the beautiful art and photography he shared with the world.
Daniel is survived by his Father, Daniel Roger Dudley of Chandler, his Mother, Paula Dudley Campos of Mesa, his brother, Evan Charles Dudley of Salt Lake City, his partner, Josh Buckles of Kingsport, Tennessee and their loving pup, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 4th, 2020 at 12:45 PM at New School for the Arts and Academics.
1216 E Apache Blvd, Tempe AZ 85281
The Family requests in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to New School for the Arts and Academics, as a Scholarship in Memory of Daniel Edward Dudley will be put in place.
Direct donations can be made at www.aznsaa.com or checks mailed to the address above.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020