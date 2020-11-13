Daniel "Dan" F. Jankowski



Tempe - Daniel "Dan" F. Jankowski, 84, of Tempe, Arizona, peacefully passed away at his home on November 10, 2020. Born in Hamtramck, Michigan, on June 15, 1936, to Daniel and Virginia, he grew up in Detroit, Michigan. After finishing high school Dan proudly served in the United States Army. After leaving the Army he enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in engineering. It was at Michigan where Dan met, on a blind date, the love of his life - Betty - who would become his wife of 62 years. After finishing school Dan and his family moved to Tempe, Arizona, where he joined the engineering faculty at Arizona State University. During his 40 years at ASU Dan held numerous roles as a professor and administrator and won many awards for his teaching performance. Besides family Dan had many passions in his life, including date nights in Scottsdale with his wife, living it up in Las Vegas, listening to Frank Sinatra, reading detective novels, watching his Michigan Wolverines play football, and traveling to Lake Tahoe and La Jolla. Dan is survived by his wife Betty, his three children (David, Betsy, and Kathleen), six grandchildren (Sarah, Thomas, Allison, Cali, Joey, and Connie), one great grandchild (Rose), his brother and sister-in-law (David & Gwladys), three nephews (Jason, Michael, and Matthew), and his beloved cat Cooner. He is predeceased by his son Michael. Due to COVID a celebration of his life will be scheduled later. Donations in Dan's name can be made to The Daniel Jankowski Endowment in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University.









