Daniel Galvin
Scottsdale - Daniel Galvin age 80 of Scottsdale AZ was born in West Springfield Massachusetts. Dan passed away April 14, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marie, his favorite daughter and 3 other daughters, and 13 grandchildren. Dan is preceded in death by his oldest grandchild Carlos. He loved greatly and was greatly loved. The family will have a celebration of Life at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers please consider making a donation in his name to Hospice of the Valley 16117 N 76th St. Scottsdale AZ 85260. https://www.hov.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019