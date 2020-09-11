Daniel Holly



Our beloved husband, daddy, dad, papa, brother, uncle, son and friend went home to be with Jesus on September 9, 2020. Dan Holly was born in Chicago, IL on July 17, 1961 to Tim and Barbara Holly. One of 12 children, he always teased that his parents had 9 children before they got their "perfect 10"! He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Cannon, in the fall of 1981. They have four beautiful children, Jessica Heilman (Zachary), Lauren (Joshua Wheeler), Megan, and Adam. Dan was also the proud Papa to four wonderful grandchildren, the joys of his life, Mia, Liam, Royce, and Cadagin. Dan was a kind, caring, and compassionate man who loved everyone with total abandon. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing him could not help but walk away a better person. He wasn't afraid of hard work. Throughout his life he worked in retail, landscaping, construction, and finally found his niche, teaching. He was also the junior high leader at his church for many years. Dan began his journey with early onset Alzheimer's disease nine years ago and embraced each day with a smile and positive attitude. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and contagious positive spirit. He loved Jesus and his testimony truly showed it. Although Dan's life was cut way too short on earth, we are confident that we will be reunited with him in heaven one day. Dan's life will be celebrated on the afternoon of September 26th. For more information please contact the family at: celebratingdanholly@gmail.com









