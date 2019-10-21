|
Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.
Phoenix - Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., born in Philadelphia on February 16, 1929 passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
Daniel was a fighter pilot, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Daniel returned to Williams Field and became a Public Information Officer. He graduated from ASU, left the Military and began a lengthy career in Heathcare as a CEO in Arizona and California. He is survived by his wife Patricia, former wife Rose Ann, children; Daniel and wife Christa, Kevin, Diane and husband Scott Dunham and daughter Kellsie, Karen and husband Steve Seabert, grandchildren Meggan Casten, Mason Casten, Makel Casten and daughter Dillon. Daniel was preceded in death by daughter Kathy Casten. Daniel was a loving father and husband, grandfather and great grandfather, friend and mentor of many.
Funeral Service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019