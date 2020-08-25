1/
Daniel James Schenk
Daniel James Schenk

San Tan Valley - Daniel James Schenk, age 73, passed on August 19, 2020. Dan was born May 27, 1947, adopted and raised by his loving parents Andrew (deceased) & Mary Schenk (deceased) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dan was a long-haul truck driver who loved travelling across the country for his work.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sharon Schenk, and her extended family; his daughter Danelle & Bill Thompson, grandchildren Alex, Emily, and Amanda & Chris Nonnie, his great-grandchildren Avery, Nina, and Autumn; his daughter Susan & Travis Tovar, grandchildren Rebecca, Isabelle, Caroline, and Olivia; his daughter Patricia Hammet; his son Jay & Linny Schenk, grandchildren Ryan & Hunter, Shaun & Hazel, and Aurora; his son Tom Schenk; his sister Margaret & Charles (deceased) Baron, nieces Debbie and Andrea, nephews David, Danny, Jeff and Mike.

Three years ago, Dan was fortunate to discover and get to know even more family, his biological siblings: sisters Candy & Jim Kurlyo, Terry & Charles Nelson, Jenny & Don (deceased) Mangialardi, Susan & Charles Gordon, Mimi & Joe McCann; brothers Larry (deceased) & Theresa Taphorn, Jimmy & Sue Taphorn, Richie & Karen Taphorn, Mike & Jang Taphorn; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Dan was loved by many and will be missed. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. No services due to covid19.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
