Daniel Joseph Verbonitz
- - Daniel Joseph Verbonitz passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2019. Dan was born on March 17, 1948 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Joseph G. and Rita A. Verbonitz. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech in 1971, followed by a Master's Degree from George Washington University. Dan worked for Honeywell International Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona as an international project manager from 1979 until his retirement. Prior to his career with Honeywell, Dan was employed by Raytheon Co. in Massachusetts and Bechtel Corporation in Maryland. He enjoyed extensive overseas traveling with his wife, spending time with family and friends at their beachhouse in Carlsbad California, 4-wheeling and attending as many home games as possible of all three of Arizona's professional sports teams: Diamondbacks, Suns and Cardinals. Dan's greatest passion was his love for his dogs, they completed his world. Dan is survived by his wife of 36 years Dianne Elizabeth Fitzgerald-Verbonitz, his brother David (Dolores) of Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as his nephews Andrew (Samantha), Murray (Kristin) and new grandniece (Eloise). He is also survived by his stepchildren Deborah Guilbault Ganwich (Chris), Fred (Buzz) Guilbault (Christy), grandson Cody Starr and granddaughter Elizabeth Guilbault. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rita Verbonitz. Memorial donations in honor of Dan May be sent to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 9 to June 15, 2019