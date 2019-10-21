|
|
Daniel Lee Cookus
Phoenix - Born in Phoenix, AZ at Doctor's Hospital on Thomas Rd.
Died at home in his room, sitting on side of bed, slumped over as if asleep.
He was one of a few people still alive on his mom's side. Now the only people left are his mothers, his brother, two aunts, two cousins.
On his father's side the people left are two aunts, one husband of an aunt, many cousins, two stepbrothers and a stepmother.
Those are just the biological 'family' but there are more. Dan had a family of many lifelong friends and each and every one of them meant the world to him. I knew who his family was, and they weren't connected by blood. But Dan was like that, Daniel was loyal, committed to his loved ones, witty, funny, he knew a lot but would say he knew more.
Daniel was a good-looking man, beautiful blue eyes that captivated you, a smile as sweet as a child's with a look in his eyes that spoke millions. He could charm old and young alike. He was very bright. He could have done anything he wanted. But we all know he was a 'farmer' and a damn good one.
Daniel was meticulous, a perfectionist and quick to jump in and help. That is what his last 5 years were like. After the death of his father, he swore to not leave his mother. His sense of responsibility ran deep.
So, for now we must say goodbye. In a while I will see him again, he will come for me to follow the light. I know this because I know his father came for him. All our hearts will break until we discover what Dan already knows. Goodbye sweet prince, until we meet again.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd Street. Burial will follow at Double Butte Cemetery, 2505 W. Broadway Rd., Tempe. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019