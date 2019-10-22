Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mary's Basilica
231 N. 3rd Street
View Map
Daniel Lee Cookus Obituary
Daniel Lee Cookus

Daniel Lee Cookus, 46, passed away October 11, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass is Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 Noon at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231N. 3rd Street, Phoenix. For a full obituary of Daniel's life go to www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com where you may also express condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
