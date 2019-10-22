|
Daniel Lee Cookus
Daniel Lee Cookus, 46, passed away October 11, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass is Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 Noon at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231N. 3rd Street, Phoenix. For a full obituary of Daniel's life go to www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com where you may also express condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019