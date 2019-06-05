|
|
Daniel Lewis Yahraus
Phoenix - Daniel Lewis Yahraus passed away at home on May 30, 2019 and is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His faithfulness was deep and strong and known by anyone he would speak to. His love of God was his number one priority and the foundation for how he raised his family, managed his business and lived out his life.
Dan is remembered by his loving wife, Nancy of 63 years, his fabulous 5 children; Cathy (Bill) Murley, Daniel Lewis Yahraus Jr., Jeannie (Mark) Lashinske, Andy (Teresa) Yahraus, Jo Ann (Brandon) Wiley and a magnificent magnitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren with more on the way.
In 1938 Dan was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio. As the baby of four children, born of immigrant parents, he truly believed in this "land of opportunity". In 1956 he married his high school sweetheart and started a family. In 1962 his adventurous spirit moved his wife and children out west to chase the "American Dream". In 1969 Dan founded Modern Industries, a precision machining company. He nurtured and grew Modern Industries over the next 50 years. He joined the National Tool and Machining Association and founded the Arizona chapter. In 2004 he accepted the position of President for the NTMA. He remained involved with this group well past retirement.
Not only was Dan an entrepreneur he was an active family man who loved to explore and play games such as bowling, tennis, skiing, golfing, cards and chess. He never missed an opportunity to take his family on a weekend road trip to explore the Wild West. It was in the 1970's that he bought his first boat and taught all of his kids how to water ski. This was just the beginning of Captain Dan's boating adventures…from day trips to the local lakes to weeks at Lake Powell and numerous excursions down the Sea of Cortez, he loved being on the water. Eventually Dan would acquire his Captains License and fall in love with sailing. He sailed the open seas off the shores of San Diego and did numerous family trips throughout the Caribbean. All of this sailing experience earned him the title of Admiral amongst his family. The Admiral loved all types of water play…even the frozen kind. He learned how to snow ski at age 40 and thus began annual family ski trips. Other annual family gatherings included Fourth of July's in Prescott and Memorial weekends in Mexico.
He was the type of Father who always wanted to spend time with his children and grandchildren while sharing his wisdom with good old fashioned sound advice. He was always there to listen to our struggles and assure us that all would be well, that it was simply a character builder. Demonstrating commendable strength and perseverance even as his health and quality of life started to decline, he never lost faith.
Admired by many, Dan Yahraus, shared lessons to live by; teaching us how to live with integrity, love unconditionally, forgive often, be humble and grateful for what you have been blessed with by God and so much more. Dan's legacy will live on through the character of his company, Modern Industries and the love of his ever growing family. He was a one of kind man who inspired many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society (stvincentdepaul.net) or Hospice of the Valley Phoenix (hov.org)
Funeral services to be held Saturday June 8, 12pm at St. Theresa's Catholic Church 5045 E. Thomas Rd, Phx 85018
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019