Daniel Mark "Dan the Great" Monbarron
Phoenix - Raised in Arizona, Danny resided for the past 10 years in Cooper's Mingus Mountain Cabin, surrounded by nature and all the critters he adored. A talented artist, he painted fervently!
He suffered for 40 years with a painful debilitating flesh eating virus that he contracted while serving in the US Army.
The poison finally took his heart, but never his joyful spirit. A born comic, he kept us laughing!
Loving son, to his Mother, Suzi Q. Cooper.
Nephew to Nancy and Fred Bennett, & Leon "Butch" Cooper.
Big brother to Ricky, Randy, Rene' and Rodney Joe and their family's.
Celebration of Danny's life will be held April 24th at 11am at the home of Nancy Arnold - 7632 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85021
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019