Daniel P. McNally



Scottsdale - Daniel P. McNally (Big D), 67, passed away on March 1, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on September 12, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Hagar and Francis McNally, step-father Jack Hagar, brothers Jerry, Michael and Brian and nephew Stephen Welch. He is survived by sisters Patricia Welch, Joyce Betz (Charlie), Kathi Fees, Eileen McNally, Mary McNally, Joan Juwig, Maureen Hainlen (Jon), numerous nieces, nephews and his pet bird, Bonner.



Danny was an avid sports fan and loved his Arizona sport teams, especially the Arizona Cardinals. He was a season ticket holder from day one and rarely missed a game. To honor Danny's love of his favorite team, the family is asking those attending the memorial to wear Cardinal gear or the color red. Memorial service will be held at 11:30 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, with visitation from 10:30 A.M.-11:30 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gompers, 6601 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85017. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary