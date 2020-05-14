Daniel Paul Gomez
1984 - 2020
Daniel Paul Gomez

Our beloved Daniel passed into eternal life peacefully to join his grandparents the afternoon of Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Daniel was born on August 17, 1984 to Nancy and Gilbert Gomez.

He was an amazing brother to his sister; Andrea, his brother-in law; Andrew, and his brothers; Gilbert Jr. and Mark Gomez. Daniel has a beautiful daughter named Grace who was the love of his life.

Daniel graduated from Washington High School and was an avid lover of the Washington Redskins and the Michigan State Spartans. He had a kind heart and was the person who was always there for you. We love you Danny Boy.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. and Rosary prayers at 10:30 A.M. with a Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street in Phoenix. Burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfunderalhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
MAY
19
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
MAY
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

