Daniel Quigley
Phoenix - Daniel was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1947. He was adopted at about 5 years old by Barney and Hilda Quigley. After graduating high school he went on to join the United States Air Force and was a disabled Veteran. He was married to Marie Quigley for 50 years and they had four children together: Danna, Daniel, Brian and Maria. He worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years and hardly ever missed a day. Daniel loved to tell corny jokes and was a great Santa Claus. He loved football, music, cars, movies and his family. He also loved food and would often be heard saying, "That was the best meal I ever had!" Daniel is survived by his wife, children, Sons-In-Law: Jeff and Mike; 9 grandchildren: Kayla, Samantha, Ellyana, Avery, Fiona, Brennan, Wyatt, Victoria and Gauge; 2 great-grandchildren: Sylar and Michael. He loved life and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019