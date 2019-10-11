Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Quigley


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Quigley Obituary
Daniel Quigley

Phoenix - Daniel was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1947. He was adopted at about 5 years old by Barney and Hilda Quigley. After graduating high school he went on to join the United States Air Force and was a disabled Veteran. He was married to Marie Quigley for 50 years and they had four children together: Danna, Daniel, Brian and Maria. He worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years and hardly ever missed a day. Daniel loved to tell corny jokes and was a great Santa Claus. He loved football, music, cars, movies and his family. He also loved food and would often be heard saying, "That was the best meal I ever had!" Daniel is survived by his wife, children, Sons-In-Law: Jeff and Mike; 9 grandchildren: Kayla, Samantha, Ellyana, Avery, Fiona, Brennan, Wyatt, Victoria and Gauge; 2 great-grandchildren: Sylar and Michael. He loved life and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now