Dr. Daniel Richard Nenad
- - Dr. Daniel Richard Nenad, age 94, died at home on May 16, 2019. A first generation American of proud Serbian and Ukrainian descent, he was born in Washington, Pennsylvania. He spent his youth exploring his hometown with his group of loyal friends known as "The Hobos," who kept in touch their entire lives. In his late teens he was drafted into the US Army and eventually drove an amphibious tank in combat in the Pacific theater of World War II. After the war, he returned to Washington, where he met and married Betty "Bets" Kreller. Dan attended medical school in Cleveland, Ohio and settled in Arizona, where he practiced as a podiatrist for almost 50 years. He treated patients from every walk of life, who loved his easy-going nature and jovial personality. He served as president of The Arizona Podiatry Association and the Arizona Diabetes Association, and was highly respected in the medical community. Dan split his time between Phoenix and Cornville, where he loved nothing more than to spend his day outside at his ranch, working with his daughter on the land and taking care of their various rescued animals. His sense of humor, kindness and creative approach to life inspired and touched thousands of souls throughout his 94 years and he will be remembered and missed by all. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy, his brother, Robert, many nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and his beloved dog George. A grand celebration is planned in Cornville for Dan and his wife Bets, who followed him in death on the same day, May 16th, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, you're invited to donate to Little Orphan Animals, the Nenads' 501(c)(3) organization to continue their work with rescued animals, c/o Nancy Nenad, 5150 N. 13th Place, Phoenix 85014.
