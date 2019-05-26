Services
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 N Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ
- - Daniel Rockrich passed away on May 18, 2019, and went into the arms of his Lord. He was born on January 23, 1923, in Ohio to Zarko and Anna Rockrich and was the brother to 12 siblings. He served in World War II and earned a bronze star and purple heart. At his age of 96 he had a great memory and was a good story teller. He is survived by his wonderful, loving wife, Joyce of 68 years and his children, Debbi (John) Dellorto, Cindy (Brad) Warren, Rosie (Brian) Viola, David (Fayrene) Rockrich and Mark Rockrich, along with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our Dad was a wonderful man and will be missed by so many. Services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery at 23029 N Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, on May 31, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
