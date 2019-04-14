|
|
Daniel "Dan" Rodriguez
Phoenix - Daniel "Dan" Rodriguez, 69 years old, passed away April 9, 2019. He was born February 7, 1950. Dan leaves behind his wife, Isabel, his sons Danny (Luz), Mark (Alyssa), daughters Christina (Ivan), Lisa (Bobby) & Sonia, grandchildren Anthony, Dominique, Brianna, Analisa, Alex, Austin, Ethan, Isaac, Analisa, Isabella, Sofia, Eliana & Audriana, brother Bobby (Joyce) & sisters Joanne (Gene) & Roxanne (Bob) & nieces & nephews. He is proceeded into death by his parents Robert & Armida, his twin brother, Donny & his grandson Jacob. His passing has left a huge void in all of our hearts & things will not be the same without him. We will miss his laughter, his humor, singing karaoke & all the dancing at family gatherings. Dan was sure a joy to be around. Anyone that knew him knew his love for sports especially the L.A. Rams, or as he would say his "Rammies." He was a good, wonderful & thoughtful man & always took good care of his family. We'll miss the bday dinners at Texas Roadhouse, all the memories & funny stories he would share, the golfing tournaments & watching football on Sundays. Dan will be greatly missed & will be forever in our hearts. Until we meet again. Services will be held Tues, April 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Basilica Church, rosary at 9:00am & 10am mass. Burial to follow at St. Francis cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019