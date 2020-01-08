|
Daniel T. Esparza
Lakeside - Passed away peacefully in Glendale, Arizona on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mercedes Esparza. Survived by his wife, Esther Esparza; daughters Paula, Grace (Gabrial Bernal), Sarah, son; Daniel Jr (Tina), ten grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Lawn, Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ. Funeral service Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Greenwood Memorial Serenity Chapel with burial to follow. After funeral gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 41, 715 S. 2nd Ave. Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020