Daniel Thomas OlesekApache Junction - Daniel Thomas Olesek, much loved son, brother, uncle and friend, went to his new home in Heaven on Thursday, October 1. He was 59 years old. In spite of a determined effort to beat it, Danny succumbed to the cancer that ravaged his body. Danny was born in Chicago, Illinois. His family relocated to California when he was three years old, and then to Arizona when Danny was ten years old. The past several years, he made his home in Mesa, Arizona. Danny was a journeyman carpenter with excellent skills and workmanship. No job Danny did was ever anything but a full-on effort. Danny loved to fish, spending relaxing hours doing so at Saguaro Lake. Danny also enjoyed working on cars—his old pick-up was a testament to Danny's ability to coax many more productive miles out of it long after it would have ordinarily stopped running. Danny had a big heart, a sweet soul, and a huge capacity to love. He will be so missed by his mother, Mary Francis; step-father Welton Francis; brother Ken Olesek; girlfriend Kristy Egan; nephew and niece Eric and Haley. Pre-deceased by father Wally. His family is so appreciative of the many friends who visited Danny during his illness and his time in Hospice care. Donations in Danny's name may be directed to Hospice of the Valley, Lund Home, 1982 E. Woodside Court, Gilbert AZ 85297, who gave Danny such compassionate care in his last days. You left us way too soon, Danny, but we will carry you in our hearts every day.