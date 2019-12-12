Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Danney E. Townsend Jr.

Danney E. Townsend, Jr.

Scottsdale - Dan Townsend, 65, of Scottsdale passed away on December 7, 2019. Dan was born September 13, 1954 in Chicago, IL. Dan is survived by his partner of 44 years, Joseph Viverito,father, Danney Sr. sisters Donna Mansberger (Ralph), Debbie Hansen (Jim), Diana Schweigert (Rodger), as well as many nieces and nephews. His mother, Bonnie (nee Connelly) is deceased. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Franciscan Renewal Center (the Casa) on Lincoln Drive on Monday, December 16th at 10:00 AM. Messinger Indian School Mortuary (480) 945 9521 will perform the cremation. Send flowers to the church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
