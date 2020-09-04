1/1
Danny Wayne Buchan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Wayne Buchan

Danny Wayne Buchan, 41

The Lord called another Angel home. Danny passed away unexpectedly September 3, 2020. Danny was known and loved by many. He was a very kind person and wasn't afraid to talk to just about anyone. Danny loved God and put his family first. He cherished each of his nieces and nephews. Never missing a holiday to spoil them on, he always made sure they knew just how special they were to him.

Danny is preceded in death by his mother Sheila, grandmother Kathryn, and grandfather Lloyd. He is survived by his 20 year life partner, Scott Mandel, sisters, Christina and Stephanie, Aunt Shirley, Uncle Vernon, cousins Brad and Jeff. His nephews Nathaniel and Paul, Nieces Alycia, Nevaeh, Savannah, and Eretria.

There will be a CELEBRATORY service held on Sunday September 27th, 2020 at 1834 S. 216th Ln, Buckeye, AZ 85326.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved