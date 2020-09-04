Danny Wayne Buchan



Danny Wayne Buchan, 41



The Lord called another Angel home. Danny passed away unexpectedly September 3, 2020. Danny was known and loved by many. He was a very kind person and wasn't afraid to talk to just about anyone. Danny loved God and put his family first. He cherished each of his nieces and nephews. Never missing a holiday to spoil them on, he always made sure they knew just how special they were to him.



Danny is preceded in death by his mother Sheila, grandmother Kathryn, and grandfather Lloyd. He is survived by his 20 year life partner, Scott Mandel, sisters, Christina and Stephanie, Aunt Shirley, Uncle Vernon, cousins Brad and Jeff. His nephews Nathaniel and Paul, Nieces Alycia, Nevaeh, Savannah, and Eretria.



There will be a CELEBRATORY service held on Sunday September 27th, 2020 at 1834 S. 216th Ln, Buckeye, AZ 85326.









