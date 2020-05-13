Darin E Treadway



Surrounded by his wife and children, Darin lost his courageous battle with cancer on May 8, 2020 at the age of 59. Born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 24, 1960 to Dennis Earl and Donna Biddle Treadway - He was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Peoria high school and then immediately went into service for the U.S. Navy, where he served four years and then was honorably discharged. After the Navy, he began working for a pest control company, then moved into driving a truck for O'Malley building Material. After his job at O'Malley building material, he found his way into heating and air conditioning working for a small company call Omnibus Air Conditioning. He quickly found his passion working on air conditioning and helping others in need. He started working as a parts driver and worked his way up to the shared ownership with his long-time colleague and business partner, until his death. Darin greatly enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. They spent many weekends at the lake, the sand dunes, hunting and relaxing. Darin and Louyre were married on September 3, 1988 and Louyre brought to this union two daughters whom Darin raised as his own, Brittany Wagner and Bethany Schlund and they added Daniel Earl to the family on Halloween 1989. Darin is preceded in death by his father and mother and is survived by his loving wife Louyre, his daughters Brittany (Beau) Wagner, Bethany (Chris) Schlund and son Danny (Gaylen) Treadway, along with five grandchildren, Ashlynn Wagner, Paige Wagner, Addyson Schlund, Braelynn Schlund and Easton Treadway. He is also survived by his brother Daryl (Lisa) Treadway and his sister Dwyn Treadway. Darin has chosen to be cremated and his ashes to be spread at sycamore falls along with his father and grandfather. A celebration of life will take place at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley, as they took such wonderful care of our loved one.









