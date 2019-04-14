|
Darlaine Hart
Louisville, KY - Our beautiful and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Darlaine Hart(ne Reitan), got her "angel wings" on March 27, 2019 at the age of 99 in Louisville, KY, with her daughter, Sonia, at her side.
She was born October 18, 1919, in Pierpont, SD, to Emily and Christian Reitan.
She was pre-deceased by her spouse, Bob; son, Terry; her only brother, Raily; and her parents. Still alive to cherish her memory are her adult children: DeAnne Winn (Tom) of Texas, Sonia Hart-Yevich (Steve), of Kentucky, and Greg Hart (Marcia) of North Carolina; as well as 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends across the US.
Darlaine and Bob were married 69 years before Bob died in 2010. After living in South Dakota for many years, they spent 25 years in Phoenix, AZ, working in real estate and then enjoying retirement. Darlaine had a great faith and enjoyed making people happy.
Interment will be next to Bob, on November 8, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019