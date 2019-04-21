|
Darleen Marie Piccione
Phoenix - On Sunday, March 31st, 2019, Darleen Marie Piccione, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 61. Darleen was born on January 21st, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan to John & Mary Veltri. Darleen was known as the "bonus" baby as she was an identical twin they were not aware they were having. When she was young, she relocated to Scottsdale, AZ and attended Paradise Valley High School. During High School, she met the love of her life James Piccione and was married in 1980. It wasn't long after that their daughter Julie was born in 1981 and their son James in 1982. Their family was complete! Darleen is survived by her husband of 39 year James Piccione, Daughter Julie Piccione (DJ Salafia), Son James Piccione, Father John Veltri, Twin Sister Carleen Ruttan (Paul Ruttan), and brothers' John & James Veltri (Michaela Veltri). Darleen is also survived by her 3 incredible grandchildren that meant the World to her Dylan (12), Madeline (9) and Isabella (7). Darleen also was survived by her 14 nieces & nephews, many great nieces and nephews and 4 incredible sister in laws & 4 brother in laws. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Mary E. Veltri. All of you are kindly requested to attend her Catholic Mass, Funeral & reception at St Joan of Arc on April 25th, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019