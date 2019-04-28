|
Darleen Peach Lodge
- - Darleen Peach Lodge, 79, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Darleen was born in Spokane, Washington, on September 8, 1939. She was the only child of Ralph and Darleen Clintsman of Priest River, Idaho. Growing up in Northern Idaho, she learned to love the outdoors - boating, fishing, skiing, and sailing.
Darleen went to the University of Idaho and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. It was there that she met Roland R. Lodge of Caldwell, Idaho. In 1961, Darleen's father tragically died in a car accident which left her mother seriously injured, so she left college to take care of her mother. Roland and Darleen were married August 17, 1963, in Priest River, Idaho. Their first home was in Portland, Oregon, for a few years before moving to Cupertino, California.
From an early age, Darleen displayed her artistic ability. For years her chalk drawing of deer in a meadow remained in the eating area of the Clintsman home. And it was in Cupertino that Darleen's creative talent developed. She studied under several masters as she worked with water colors then oil.
Darleen and Rollie relocated to Spokane where she became active in PEO, the Spokane Art Museum, and the Priest Lake Historical Museum along with taking care of her grandmother while continuing to paint. On February 28, 1978, their only son, Ryan Ralph, was born. Five years later they made their final move to Paradise Valley, Arizona. The tradition of spending the summer at the Clintsman cabin on Priest Lake was established early in their marriage. Family and friends knew they were always welcomed to come and enjoy Priest Lake with them.
During the Arizona years, Darleen became very active in organizations and in painting. In PEO she held the office of treasurer for many years. She, also, served as treasurer for the Scottsdale chapter of the national organization of Pen Women. Darleen's creative art grew and evolved. She discovered that she loved plein air painting and became a founding member of the Arizona Plein Air Painters. She left the walls of her studio to go outdoors to paint the landscape in the moment.
Darleen's accomplishments included being a member of the following organizations: The Scottsdale Artists League, Arizona Art Guild, The National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society. She was very proud of her membership selection in American Women Artists.
Darleen is predeceased by Roland who died in 2009, and survived by her son, Ryan, his partner, Michelle Moss, cousins, and numerous friends and fellow artists in Arizona.
Darleen was a down-to-earth, independent woman who valued her close friendships, family, and animals. Caring and thoughtful, she would take time to offer her support to anyone who needed it. And Darleen was the absolute hostess. She and Roland were always ready to entertain groups of family and friends. They loved to serve food and good times in a ranch-like atmosphere. Darleen provided so many with happy memories, gathering all of us together whether at their lovely home in Paradise Valley or at Priest Lake, one of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Her attentiveness to her family and close friends will always be treasured. May her compassion and laughter live in our hearts.
Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Darleen's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019