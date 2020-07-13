Darlene Ann Adams
Phoenix - Darlene Ann Adams, age 85, of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on February 27, 1935 to the late Daniel and Viola Brewer (Shurburn) of Vicksburg, MI. She met then married Jack Adams in October of 1956 in Kalamazoo, MI. After high school, Dar worked at Upjohn and later after her boys were born, she was a volunteer at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Jack's career took the family on many adventures and she adapted to everyone. Her and Jack were active members of CIVITAN and in their retirement, they loved traveling, covering every continent via cruises. Of all her travels, her favorite vacation would always be Disneyland. She was a true Mickey Mouse fan. However, Darlene's ultimate joy was her two granddaughters which she tirelessly doted upon.
Darlene is preceded in death by her Husband Jack, son Scott, infant son, her parents Daniel and Viola, and sister Evelynn. She is survived by her son Todd of Phoenix (Cindy), granddaughters Amanda and Jennifer, her many nieces and nephews that include Charlene, Diane, Julie, and Dan of Vicksburg, MI. Due to Covid restrictions, no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darlene's honor may be made to the Hospice of the Valley. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com
.