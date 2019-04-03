|
Darlene M. Colson
Cave Creek - Darlene M. Colson died Wednesday the 27th of March at Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. She was 82 years old. She passed away from complications with pneumonia.
Darlene was born October 5th, 1936 to Earl and Augusta Spiess on their farm just outside of Clements, MN. She was one of 11 children growing up in rural Minnesota. She was raised on the farm and graduated high school in 1955. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis and found work as a stenographer at a Christian Book company.
In 1957 she met a man named Don Colson at lake Pulaski. He was on a thirty-day leave from the U.S. Navy. Don rented a boat and the two took a rowboat ride around the lake, and that's how their relationship started. They were married on February 7th 1959 at Sundown Lutheran Church. They celebrated 60 years of marriage just last month.
Darlene and Don had five children together and she worked hard being a homemaker and raising their children. Darlene was a woman on fire for the Lord. She had a kind heart and was a gentle soul. She loved to sing, listen to worship music, play cards and board games, but mostly spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband Don; four children, Randy, Ron, Donna and Kathleen; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her son Christopher, her parents, her sisters Lou and Norma and her brother Ernie.
A Memorial Service will be held at: Light of the Desert Lutheran Church, 33175 N. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331 on April 6th, 2019 at 3:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations prefered to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, or donor's choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019