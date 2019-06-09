|
Darlene Malinda Kautz Frey
Phoenix - Darlene Malinda Kautz Frey, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, retired to Christ's loving arms, peacefully asleep in the presence of her family on May 26, 2019. Born August 3rd, 1942, to Herman and Malinda (Kitzman) Kautz in New London, Wisconsin, she married Ronald L. Frey on December 29th, 1968. She carried on her mother's legacies of rejoicing in family, music, and in prayer. She worked to keep her family close. She was an active member in her parish as a youth, and in her member churches as an adult. Her prayer and devotions buoyed her. A kindergarten teacher for 35 years, she was beloved by the Larkspur Elementary community, but most of all by her Kindergarten team. She dedicated her life to teaching children, in and out of the classroom. She brought music into her classroom with every lesson and led the children through the hallways with song. She embraced the world through travel, entertaining and through a voracious appetite for reading. Playing games with her grandchildren brought her joy. She received her Bachelors in Education from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and a Masters in Education from Arizona State University.
Darlene is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ron, her children J R (and Laura) Frey and Starla (and Evans) Frey-Kipyego; grandchildren Cierra, Tierra, Darius, Devan, Charlotte and Vivienne; and by her siblings David Kautz, Luella Ajwani, Paul Kautz, and Brenda Lindsay. She was preceded by her parents, and her sisters Karen Bornick and Beth Miles.
A Celebration of Darlene's Life will be scheduled for family and friends at Sunnyslope Mennonite Church, August 17th, 2019, 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in loving memory to the SWIFT Youth Foundation (https://www.swiftyouth.org/) or to MCC for the cause of education (https://donate.mcc.org/cause/education). The family can be contacted at [email protected] for details.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 9 to June 12, 2019