Darrel F. Alexander
Darrel F. Alexander

Darrel F. Alexander, 90, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born to Daniel and Ella Alexander, in January, 1930, in Freesoil, Mi. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Alexander who he married in December, 1950, and they were still in love when he died. They have three children, Robert Alexander, his wife, Audrey; Robin Alexander; and John Alexander, his wife Mary. He had 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Daniel Alexander, and a sister Sharryl Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. He was extremely intelligent and has helped many people.

He graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1948. Darrel joined the US Army in June, 1948, and was honorably discharged in May, 1952, as Sergeant First Class. He graduated with distinction from ASU with a 4 year degree, which he earned in 3 years, while working and raising 2 children.

He was self-employed in the automotive industry for about 34 years. He also owned a small grocery store in the 1960's, and was office manager for a home construction firm in the 1950's.

Along with being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, Darrel was active in Scouting, as a committee member, and later as scout master. He also taught Sunday School for a few years.

Darrel was interned at National Cemetery of Arizona on October 15, 2020. He is greatly missed.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
