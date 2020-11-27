Dr. Darrell D. Smith



Phoenix - On November 22, 2020, Darrell D. Smith, M.D., died while being cared for at home, under the direction of his admired colleagues. He was born November 2, 1935, to George and Lucy Hamilton Smith, the 6th child in a family of 11 children. In 1956, Darrell received his pre-med degree in Biology from Ohio State University and was married to Mary Catherine Smith. They spent 3 years in the U.S.A.F. flight training program before Darrell returned to OSU, where he obtained his medical degree in 1963. They moved to Arizona in 1965 to complete a Medical Residency and a fellowship in Cardiology. Darrell then practiced in Scottsdale until his retirement in 2005. After retirement, his interests included family time, flying, cycling, fishing, and reading. He was an active member of the Scottsdale Masonic Lodge #43 and a 48yr devoted member of Shepherd of the Hills UCC Church. He is survived by his wife, three children, Steven Smith (Janis), Joan Smith and Suzanne Smith-Santellanes, 5 grandchildren, Andy Smith (Kara), Adam Smith (Taylor), Aaron Smith, Mike Santellanes and Olivia Santellanes, his great-grandchildren Ava, James and Wyatt, and his extended family in Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather, due to the pandemic. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the many friends and colleagues who have offered their care and support and to Hospice of the Valley for their guidance during his final week. Green Acres Mortuary will be making arrangements and will announce services on their website in early 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank [or favorite charity].









