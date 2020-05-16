Darrell Wellington Gay
Phoenix - Darrell Wellington Gay, 65, of Phoenix, AZ passed away May 9, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Legacy Funeral Home, 480-508-6888.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 16 to May 19, 2020.