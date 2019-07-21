|
Daryl passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 3, 2019, at age 78. Daryl was born February 5, 1941 in Jackson, Michigan. As an elite multi-sport athlete in nearby Parma, Daryl accepted a football scholarship to the University of Missouri, where he played under Hall of Fame Head Coach, Dan Devine. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Daryl is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Mary Katherine (Micky), brother Ron (Nina), sons Clarke (Lanette) and Christian (Krystie), daughter Kyle (David), and five grandchildren: Patrick, Kathryn, Kendall, Morgan and Noelle. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Daryl's hometown. Daryl always loved to say that every day you live is given to you to make choices. So, please choose to make a positive difference in someone's life, wherever you can, and celebrate those who have made a positive difference in your life, whenever you can.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019