Phoenix - David Aguayo, age 90, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on December 5, 2019. He died of natural causes and in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Noon at Pure Heart Church, 14240 N. 43rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ. David was born in Fontana, CA on May 16, 1929. He is the son of Leovigildo Aguayo and Felicitas Duran. He was married to Sally Cruz Aguayo for many years. Together they had children: David, Jr., Sylvia, and Sandra. His step-children included: Bernie, Linda, Margie, and Eddie. David worked in maintenance at Brophy High School for many many years where he later retired. They all knew him as "Mr. Dave." He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and many great grandchildren within his family. He is preceded in death by spouse Sally Aguayo, sons David Jr., and Eddie Benitez. He enjoyed collecting things and was a very dedicated and hard worker. He will be missed. May he Rest In Peace! -Written by granddaughter: Celia Valenzuela (Aguayo)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019