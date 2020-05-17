David Alan Stephens
David Alan Stephens

David Alan Stephens, 68, a resident of McGuireville, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly in Sun City Arizona, on December 1, 2019.

David was born on August 19, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona, where he grew up and attended school.

A graduate of the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management, David was successful in business in California before he turned his attention to his first love, art. He participated in art festivals and gallery showings and eventually opened his own gallery in Carmel, California.

David was predeceased by his father, David W. Stephens. He was survived by his mother, Marilyn Hall, and brothers Michael Stephens and Gregory Stephens.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 17 to May 24, 2020.
