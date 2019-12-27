Services
Surprise Funeral Care
16063 W. Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
(623) 546-8002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Desert Palms Presbyterian Church
Sun City West, AZ
View Map
David Allan Einerson Obituary
David Allan Einerson

David Einerson passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 on his 81st birthday. He began his career in the banking business in 1962 in Fargo, ND. In 1983 he moved to Scottsdale, AZ to establish his own firm, Camelback Mortgage Corp, with his business partner. He finished his financial career with Johnson Bank in Scottsdale which is a subsidiary of the Johnson Wax Company of Racine, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Colleen Kilfoyl Hanson Einerson, Sun City West, AZ; a son Rodman (Judy) of Detroit Lakes, MN; daughter Pam (Bernard) Lauper, San Francisco, CA; two brothers: Richard (Carolyn) Einerson, Buckeye, AZ; James (Gail) Einerson, Gold River, CA; 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 5 great grand children and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Desert Palms Presbyterian Church in Sun City West. AZ. Funeral arrangements through Surprise Funeral Care in Surprise, AZ. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association or the Fragile X Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
