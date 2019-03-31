|
David Andersen
Phoenix - Old friends of David Andersen will be saddened to learn of his passing on Monday, March 25. David was born in Phoenix November 9, 1956, the fifth son of Alfred, Jr. and Becky Andersen. He attended Hopi School and Arcadia High School and graduated from Northern Arizona University. He was beloved by his family for his good nature and great sense of humor. Those wishing to honor Dave with a memorial should consider donating to the Myatonic Dystrophy Foundation (myotonic.org/donate). This cruel disease stalked David most of his adult life and finally killed him much too young. A memorial get-together will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019