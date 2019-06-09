Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Chapel
4715 N. Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Chapel
4715 N. Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Dr. David Benjamin Cauble Obituary
Dr. David Benjamin Cauble passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was 83. Born on June 23, 1935 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to parents Helen and Benjamin Cauble, the family later moved to Phoenix in 1948. David graduated from St. Mary's High School, class of 1952, attended Arizona State University, and earned a medical degree from Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago. He practiced obstetrics and gynecology as an Air Force Captain at Williams Air Force Base from 1963 to 1965 and in private practice in the Phoenix area for the next 30 years. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Gregory (Betty Lou) and is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty); his children Diane (Steven) Norris, Steven Cauble, Douglas (Liz) Cauble, Mary Ellen (Wallace) Beall; six grandsons Ryan (Lauren), Nicholas (Elif), Andrew, Alex, Zack, Ben; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth; and sister Lorraine (Larry) Elliott. We miss him and will always keep him in our hearts.

A Viewing will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the St. Ignatius Chapel next to St. Francis Xavier Church, 4715 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. in the Church with reception immediately afterwards in Anderson Hall. The burial will be a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's High School at

http://weblink.donorperfect.com/DavidCauble

Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
