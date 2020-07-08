David Bruce Lambright



Phoenix - David Lambright lost his battle with medical issues on June 30, 2020 at the age of 72. Born on December 11, 1947 in Hillsdale, Michigan, Dave was the son of the late Sherman and Lois Lambright. He is survived by Terry, his beloved wife of 50 years, their two children, Heather and Justin, his brother Wayne, two grandchildren, Hayden and Hailey and great grandchild Helena. Dave played football for the University of Michigan, loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dave moved his family to Phoenix in 1976, and worked for the City of Phoenix in many departments. He was instrumental in developing the Graffiti Busters program, which he supervised until his retirement. Dave not only worked to beautify Phoenix, but gave back to his community through his involvement with the Shriners and Fraternal Order of Freemasons. During his retirement, Dave spent time developing his culinary talents and continued to serve his community by developing logistics in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.









