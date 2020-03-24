Services
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 449-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for David McNiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bruce McNiff


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bruce McNiff Obituary
David Bruce McNiff

David Bruce McNiff, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 22, 2020. He was 68. Known for his wit, David was a compassionate man who lived life to the fullest and always gave back to the people and causes he loved. David is survived by his wife Pam; sister Lorna and husband Alan; brother Bill and wife Wendy; daughter Megan and husband Kyle; son Ryan; and stepchildren Kim and husband Hashi, Amanda and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Condolences may be expressed at www.richardsonfuneralhome.org. Due to current restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the McNiff family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries