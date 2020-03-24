|
David Bruce McNiff
David Bruce McNiff, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 22, 2020. He was 68. Known for his wit, David was a compassionate man who lived life to the fullest and always gave back to the people and causes he loved. David is survived by his wife Pam; sister Lorna and husband Alan; brother Bill and wife Wendy; daughter Megan and husband Kyle; son Ryan; and stepchildren Kim and husband Hashi, Amanda and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Condolences may be expressed at www.richardsonfuneralhome.org. Due to current restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the McNiff family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020