David C. Dye
Glendale - David C. Dye, 67, of Glendale Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. David was born in Washington, DC to Grover Dye, Sr and Ernestine Greene Dye, who both preceded him in death. David is survived by his siblings: Grover C Dye, Jr. (Carmen) of Oakland CA., Judith Dye Smith (William) of Warsaw, IN, and Kenneth Dye (Sam) of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by his step-mother, Mamie Yee Dye of Alameda CA, and by cousins and friends too numerous to name from the many stages of his life.
He retired in 2019 from the Phoenix Job Corps, where he had worked for over 35 years. There he was engaged in supporting a diverse and international student body in their growth as productive adults. He was particularly enriched by the many cultural experiences these relationships provided him. He was a open-hearted and generous to all he knew, and he recognized and celebrated the worth of all he encountered. He was a faithful brother who regularly kept in touch with those he loved. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus. www.azhumane.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.