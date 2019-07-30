|
|
David Charles Shaw
Roy, WA - David Charles Shaw, of Roy, Washington, passed away at the age of 90 in Phoenix, Arizona, July 14, 2019.
David was born 1/27/1929 in Great Falls, MT. Shortly after, his family returned to their home near Stanley, ID. There he began skiing at age five. Skiing became a major part of his entire life, working on ski patrol at Sun Valley, receiving a ski scholarship at the University of Denver, interrupted by being in the first draft to Korea. There he earned a bronze star before being discharged.
Returning to DU, David was part of the college's first NCAA champion ski team. He skied four way combined (downhill, slalom, jumping, cross country) cross country being his best event. While in college in Denver, David married Barbara (Kratz), 9/11/1954, his devoted wife. He and some teammates spent the summer of '55 with their coach on a goodwill tour competing in South America. David continued to ski his entire life until an ankle injury including screws and metal plates made ski boots unbearable.
David completed college and with his degree in Business Management returned to Idaho, his favored place. There he worked for a Chevrolet dealer and coached American Legion ski teams. Wishing to advance himself, he then travelled to Rock Springs, WY, Butte, MT, and Tacoma, WA where he eventually became owner of Walker Chevrolet Co. until retirement.
Surviving other than his wife Barbara are daughter Karen Gillmer, sons Brian (Diane), Gary, and Scott (Lorena), 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister Zella (Howard) Cutler of Challis, ID, survives. Father and mother Frank Preston and Sylvia Shaw, brother Kent (Norma), brother Alan, and sisters Norma and Dorothy all preceded him in death.
A private celebration of life will be held in WA in the fall. Please join David's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 30, 2019