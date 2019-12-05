|
|
David Cleve Harrington
Mesa - March 5, 1923 - November 21, 2019
David Cleve "Dave" Harrington died at age 96 in Mesa, Arizona on November 21, 2019. The son of William David "Dave" Harrington and Lillian Alderman, he was born in Newcastle, Wyoming on March 5, 1923 and grew up in Wyoming, Montana, Florida and South Dakota. He served as a Corporal in the US Army for three years during World War II, participating in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Dave moved to Portland, Oregon where in 1948 he married the love of his life, Hazel Bettington. Their two children were born in Portland and the family moved to Seattle in 1954.
Dave became a specialist in managing freight and retired from the Port of Seattle as Traffic Manager in 1982. During his years in Seattle he built his own boat, named Hazeybelle Too after his wife. He loved entertaining kids of all ages with his "fisherman's handshake." He greatly enjoyed his retirement years in Mesa, first living at Fiesta Park then Leisure World, participating in many activities such as bridge, bingo, dancing and horseshoes (winning many trophies). He was an ace handyman and could fix just about anything. Dave and Hazel took many exciting trips over the years, visiting friends and family in the US and Canada. His daughter, Kaethe and son-in-law, Tom moved to Mesa to be near him in his final years.
Dave is survived by his son David (Regan) Harrington of San Francisco, daughter Kaethe (Tom) McCoskery of Mesa, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. His beloved wife, Hazel and grandchildren Anna and Adam preceded him in death. Dave was a devoted family man and is missed greatly. His son and daughter would like to thank Mariana Bortis and Country Estates in Mesa for taking such wonderful care of their father.
He will be interred at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa next to his wife of 63 years. A memorial will be held at 11 AM on January 20, 2020 at Church of the Master in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019