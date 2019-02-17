Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Pinnacle Presbyterian Church
Resources
David Conrad Frederiksen


Scottsdale - David Conrad Frederiksen, born February 2, 1937, died on February 13, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Eleanor, and children, Joel Frederiksen, Alisa Timm and Daniel Frederiksen. David proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He married his high school sweetheart and celebrated over 61 years of marriage. His professional life included years in the mortgage banking business in Minnesota and Arizona where he retired. His life was focused on his love and devotion to family. Donations may be sent to Westminster Village Foundation https://www.wmvaz.com/donate-westminster-village/ or Pinnacle Presbyterian Church http://www.pinnaclepres.org/foundation. Services will be held at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
