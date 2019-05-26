Resources
More Obituaries for David Myrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Craig Myrick


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Craig Myrick Obituary
David Craig Myrick

Phoenix - Passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2019 after a several year battle with cancer. He was born 10/27/57 in Phoenix, Arizona (a 3lb premie, a "fighter at birth!").

He is survived by parents Jimmie and JoAnne Myrick, son Tyler, daughters Holly, Morgan, and Ashley, 8 grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Cathy and Dawn, numerous nephews and nieces. He was a devoted son to his parents and his Mom's "favorite". Dave worked as an electrician, loved to fish, hunt, and going to the casino. He faced his illness with courage, dignity, and never complained. He endured multiple surgeries and treatments, stating "I'm not a quitter!". He kept his sense of humor til the end.

A special thank you to his nephew Travis, who was always there for him, and to Kitty and Nyree with Savior Hospice for their care and support.

Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.