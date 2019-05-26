|
|
David Craig Myrick
Phoenix - Passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2019 after a several year battle with cancer. He was born 10/27/57 in Phoenix, Arizona (a 3lb premie, a "fighter at birth!").
He is survived by parents Jimmie and JoAnne Myrick, son Tyler, daughters Holly, Morgan, and Ashley, 8 grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Cathy and Dawn, numerous nephews and nieces. He was a devoted son to his parents and his Mom's "favorite". Dave worked as an electrician, loved to fish, hunt, and going to the casino. He faced his illness with courage, dignity, and never complained. He endured multiple surgeries and treatments, stating "I'm not a quitter!". He kept his sense of humor til the end.
A special thank you to his nephew Travis, who was always there for him, and to Kitty and Nyree with Savior Hospice for their care and support.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019