David D. Workman
Dave Workman was born to Clarence and Virginia Workman in Akron, Ohio, on March 26, 1937.
He was a US Air Force Veteran and was employed in the auto supply industry for many decades, mainly with Advanced Auto Supply and his own store, Fiesta Auto Parts.
His passion was drag racing. He held memberships and licenses in the American Hot Rod Association and National Hot Rod Association, and competed with his Ford Maverick and Mustangs.
He was best known for his success in the AHRA series in which he earned eight National Event titles including the 1976 AHRA Winter National. His biggest AHRA achievement was the 1976 Stock Eliminator World Championship. One of his most remarkable feats was winning both days of the AHRA Grand American Regional at BeeLine Dragway in 1972, a feat unheard of at the time.
In his later years he participated mostly in the NHRA, racing Super Stock, Super Street Stock, and Stock classes and reaching several final rounds even past the age of 70, most notably the 2007 NHRA Lucas Oil Series Event at Dallas.
An especially fun highlight was participating in a couple of episodes of Pinks All Out at 70 years of age.
He remained competitive until he finally retired from racing at the age of 79.
He was liked, respected, and trusted in the auto parts and racing arena and cherished the many life-long friends he made along the way.
"Mister" Workman finished his life race with an Elapsed Time of 83.4207 years on August 27, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.
Dave leaves behind his beloved partner of 20 years, Terry Carl of Sun City, AZ and her supportive sons, Rick and George.
He is also survived by his sister Ginny, a daughter, step-daughter, two grandsons, a brother-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents, spouse Charlotte, sister Donna Didyoung, and nephew Todd Walker.
No services are planned at this time. Personal memories may be shared on Legacy.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to help the wonderful people of Hospice of the Valley (hov.org
)