David Davisson Sr.
Tucson, AZ - David "Dave" Lee Davisson went home to Jesus on January 28, 2020 at the age of 85.
Dave was born on October 18, 1934 in Guilford, New York. Harry and Orpha Davisson adopted him when he was 2 days old. As a child, he helped with dairy farming and played basketball in high school in Elmira, NY. Upon graduation, Dave joined the Navy and then transferred to the Air Force where he served his Country proudly for 22 years. During the military, he taught electronics and radar systems.
Dave met his current wife, Myrtle in 1969. They were married on November 12, 1971 and were blessed with a daughter, Jennifer, in 1973. Dave retired in 1976 at Shaw Air Force Base, SC.
In addition to being a dedicated loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a Mason, Dave also loved woodworking, playing the violin/fiddle, painting, reading, photography, astronomy, golf, fishing, and computer programing and games. He was a stoic, military man with a dry sense of humor. He loved his dog, TimZu, Starbucks coffee, dessert, hard candy and chewing gum.
Dave joins his daughter Dawn, grandson Andrew, sister Dorothy, brothers Mac, Danny, Laverne, and Harold in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Myrtle of Tucson, AZ, his brother John McMullen (Pat) of Monroe NC, his children; Kelly (Dennis) of Las Vegas, NV, David Jr (Tammy) of Hattiesburg, MS, Perry (Julie) of Petal, MS and Jennifer of Tucson, AZ. He has 13 grandchildren; John, Austin, Gracie, Jacob, Kelsie, Callie, Hunter, Chloe, Breck, Brittany, Brook, Taylor, JamiLynn and 20 great grandchildren.
Psalm 91:11
"For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways."
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020