David Dean Hunn
Phoenix - On Friday, July 5, 2019, David Dean Hunn, loving husband and father, passed away in Ryazan, Russia at the age of 63 in the presence of his beloved wife Elena Victorovna Iliana.
David was born on June 23, 1956 in Wabash, Indiana to David Leroy and Nellie May Hunn. He studied Mechanical Engineering at ASU, but spent his professional career as a software developer. He was married to Victoria Lynn Ralph when they had one son together, David Christopher. David Dean spent the last 15 years of his life married to his sweetheart, Elena, who's son Anton Victorovich Ilin became his second son.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, David Leroy, grandparents George and Dorothy Hunn, and Clyde and Edessa Jarboe. He is survived by his wife Elena Victorovna Iliana, his mother, Nellie May Ritchie, siblings Daniel Arthur, Douglas James, Duane Michael, and Diana Joy, as well as sons David Christopher and Anton Victorovich, and many uncles, aunts and cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Christ's Church of the Valley 2005 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 at 11 o'clock a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019