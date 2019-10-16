|
|
David Duarte
David Duarte was born on October 12,1972 to Carlos Duarte Jr and a loving mother Gloria Zapata in Selma, California. Along with his brother Greg Duarte(wife Michelle) and sister Rebecca Pagan, he grew up and quickly learned the construction trade from his beloved uncles' and close friends. He had a passion for 1970's and 1980's style music, elk and deer hunting, riding his quad and loved welding to create metal scupltures for his home.
David was blessed with two beautiful daughters Leticia Diaz and Selena Duarte. He met and married the love of his life Alexandrea Duarte and along with her children, Nicholas Stetson(wife Danielle), Avery Stetson and Ian Hudson they merged their families into one. They gifted David with three granddaughters, Anabelle Diaz, Luna Ivy Duarte Billy and Aristanna Stetson, which of course were the apple of his eyes. He leaves behind nieces, nephews, and a large extended family and friends.
David was a honorable, loyal, loving, kind, private and a true macho man. With a drink in his hand, music up loud, sunglasses on and with his signature pose, he's watching us.
Memorial wil be planned for November 9th, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019